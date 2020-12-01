NEWS Candice Accola King is a mum of two Newsdesk Share with :





Actress Candice Accola King has welcomed her second daughter with rocker husband Joe King.



The Vampire Diaries star confirmed the happy news on her Instagram page, revealing that baby Josephine was born on 1 December.



Sharing a snap of the newborn's tiny hand holding her own, Candice wrote alongside it: "Last week our baby girl flew into the world and into our hearts We love you Josephine June King! 12/1/20."



Joe, from How to Save a Life hitmakers The Fray, also shared an image of Josephine, which showed her face, on his Instagram page, and wrote in the caption: "It is now one of the best years of my life, truly grateful to welcome our Josephine June King, born Dec 1st, 2020. I’m also very proud she looks just like her momma @candiceking who is a warrior woman goddess, I’m lucky to create this perfect love with you."



Candice and Joe are also parents to four-year-old Florence, while Joe has two daughters from a previous relationship.



They were introduced by Candice's co-star Nina Dobrev at a Super Bowl event in 2012 and became engaged in May 2013. They got married in New Orleans, Louisiana, in October 2014.