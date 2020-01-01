NEWS Jessica Rothe admits there is 'a lot of possibility' for 'Happy Death Day 3' Newsdesk Share with :





The 33-year-old actress - who starred as Theresa 'Tree' Gelbman in the 2017 Blumhouse comedy slasher flick and its sequel two years later - revealed she and filmmaker Christopher Landon are keen under the right circumstances, and 2021 could be their opportunity.



She told Collider: "Who knows? 2021 is a new year. I feel like there’s a lot of possibility.



"Once we get out of 2020, I think anything can happen. In 2020, not so much, but once we’re on the other side, the sky’s the limit, so who knows?"



Rothe noted that Landon already "has the idea" for another sequel in his mind, and they both want to make sure a follow-up is justifiable for both themselves and the fans.



She added: "All I’ll say is that I know [director] Chris [Landon] has the idea in his brilliant brain because he is a genius, he is a master, and he’s one of my favourite humans in the whole world.



"I honestly don’t know. Making movies is such crazy alchemy and chance, and a mixture of luck, money, and right time, right place.



"The thing that I know, and that Chris and I feel strongly, is we only want the movie to happen if it’s going to happen in the right way, to finish out Tree’s story, to really give support to the two incredible films that we made before, and to honour our fan base."



However, Rothe has promised not to "let them down" if and when a third movie comes into fruition.



She said: "They are so incredibly loyal and I love them, and I love how much they love Tree, and I’d never one to let them down."