Kelly Clarkson more informed about 'leaky gut'

Kelly Clarkson is suffering a "leaky gut" as she struggles with the fall-out from her divorce.

The hitmaker mentioned she had been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease on America's Today show in 2018, and opened up about it on her daytime chat show, telling viewers she is now better informed about the condition.

"They say leaky gut is kind of the cause of a lot of issues," the Since U Been Gone singer told guest Fran Drescher as the actress, who battled cancer, shared tips for making her own health potions and chemical-free cleaning products at home.

"I have that (leaky gut)," Kelly shared, referencing the digestive condition which causes bacteria and toxins to leak through the intestinal wall, stating: "I have an autoimmune disease".

"(Now) I know who to call," she added, referring to Fran's very healthy way of life.

"I love it. I'm a total nerd for this (information). I'm not kidding. Ever since I found out about my autoimmune disease. Information is key and knowledge is power," she reflected.

Elsewhere in the interview, Fran and Kelly discussed home decor as therapy amid divorce.

“When I bought this house, I was getting a divorce from my first husband and I was still on the show ‘The Nanny’ and my life was very complicated and intense and busy,” Fran recollected.

“I needed something that was extremely calming and very pristine to make me feel very peaceful,” she went on.

Kelly mused that it was like Drescher was in her last therapy session with her, agreeing that designing her new home has been cathartic for her during the stressful time.