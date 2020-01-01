NEWS Matthew McConaughey's daughter Vida makes rare appearance with dad Newsdesk Share with :





Matthew McConaughey was joined by a very special guest for his latest video interview, his daughter, Vida.



People.com reported the 10-year-old daughter of Matthew and former model Camila Alves briefly joined her father on camera during an interview with Amy Jo Martin for her newest Why Not Now? podcast episode, to help her dad with a question.



Matthew was stumped when he was asked about the one lesson he’s had to repeatedly learn and called on Vida for help with answering it.



“We learn lessons — we know they’re right, we know they’re true, (but) activating them and having them instinctively become a habit is a different thing,” Matthew began, and when he was unable to think of what to say next, he called in Vida.



“What do I keep repeatedly having (to be) like, ‘Ah, I have to learn that one again?’ ” he asked his daughter.



Vida answered confidently: “Trusting, I guess, when you correct us. A lot of times you’ll correct us and then you’ll come back and you explain why you corrected us. But usually, we’re just like…”



“‘We got it the first time,’” he chipped in laughing, to which Vida joked: “Yeah.”



The Dallas Buyers Club actor has been busy promoting his memoir, Greenlights, which topped the New York Times Bestsellers list in October.



The shocked Oscar-winning star told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, who broke the news while he was chatting to him: "That feels wonderful," he said, reflecting: "You go off and you do something on your own... and to hear that it translated, to hear that people related to it... that means (everything)."