NEWS Jamie Bell and Margaret Qualley to star in Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers biopic Newsdesk Share with :





Jamie Bell and Margaret Qualley have signed up to star in a Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers biopic.



The duo will also serve as products on the Amazon Studios flick, tentatively titled Fred & Ginger, which will be directed by Jonathan Entwistle with a script from Arash Amel, according to Variety.



The Handmaid's Tale star Max Minghella, who co-founded production company Blank Tape with fellow actor Bell, will executive produce the biopic, alongside Gemma Levinson.



Reps for Bell and Qualley confirmed the casting news to Entertainment Weekly, and the film will reportedly celebrate the creative magic between the two stars and focus on the love story between the Hollywood icons both off and on screen.



Astaire, who was 12 years older than his partner, and Rogers starred in 10 movies together, beginning with Flying Down to Rio in 1933 and concluding their partnership with The Barkleys of Broadway in 1949.



English star Bell, 34, first showcased his dancing skills in his breakout performance in the 2000 musical drama Billy Elliot, which was later adapted into a hit West End and Broadway musical.



Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Qualley is a professionally trained dancer, and played actress and dancer Ann Reinking in the critically-acclaimed FX miniseries Fosse/Verdon.



The 26-year-old, who is the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell, also appeared as the seemingly possessed dancer in Spike Jonze's viral Kenzo perfume advert back in 2016.