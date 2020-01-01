NEWS Hayden Christensen's daughter has 'no idea' he played Darth Vader Newsdesk Share with :





Hayden Christensen's daughter has no idea he played one of the most iconic movie villains of all time.



The actor made his debut as Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones back in 2002, and reprised his role in Revenge of the Sith three years later, when audiences saw the character's long-awaited transformation into his villainous alter-ego, Darth Vader.



Despite his involvement in one of the biggest Hollywood film franchises, Hayden is so keen to keep his past as the Star Wars antagonist under wraps that even his six-year-old daughter is unaware of his previous movie roles.



Rachel Bilson, who is mother to their daughter Briar, recently told Us Weekly that she and her ex-partner have yet to discuss Hayden's past as an iconic villain with the youngster, but The O.C. actress hopes she can use it to her advantage.



"Luckily, she’s not aware that her dad is one of the biggest villains of all time. When that (time) comes, I don’t know how that’ll probably fare in school because nobody will mess with her!" the 39-year-old laughed, noting that Briar knows that her parents are famous actors.



However, Hayden might not be able to keep his daughter in the dark for much longer, as it was recently announced he is to reprise his role as Anakin/Darth for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+.



The 39-year-old is reuniting with Ewan McGregor, who played the legendary Jedi Master in George Lucas' prequels, for the new show that is set 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith.