Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight added to the National Film Registry

Christopher Nolan has celebrated an announcement that The Dark Knight will be inducted to the U.S National Film Registry.



Managed by The Library of Congress, 25 movies have been added to the Film Registry every year since 1988 to draw attention to film conservation. Movies are selected on the basis of being "culturally, historically or aesthetically" significant.



Nolan revelled in The Dark Knight's inclusion on the Registry, telling Variety: “This is not only a great honour for all of us who worked on The Dark Knight, this is also a tribute to all of the amazing artists and writers who have worked on the great mythology of Batman over the decades.”



Other films to make the cut this year include: The Blues Brothers, The Hurt Locker, A Clockwork Orange, The Joy Luck Club, The Man With the Golden Arm, Cabin in the Sky, Freedom Riders and Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song.



Movies can be added that were made at any time throughout cinema history.



Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden shared in a statement that recent selections have tried to emphasise the efforts of a diverse range of filmmakers.



"With the inclusion of diverse filmmakers, we are not trying to set records but rather to set the record straight by spotlighting the astonishing contributions women and people of color have made to American cinema, despite facing often-overwhelming hurdles," she said.



2020's additions to the Registry incorporated nine films directed by women, and seven made by filmmakers of colour.