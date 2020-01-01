Rachael Leigh Cook returns for She's All That remake

Rachael Leigh Cook has signed up to appear in the She's All That remake.

The actress originally starred in the 1999 romantic comedy opposite Freddie Prinze Jr., and it was announced on Monday that the 41-year-old will also feature in the upcoming He's All That, the gender-swapped reimagining of the teen classic.

Cook will play the mother of Addison Rae's social media influencer Padgett Sawyer, who is inspired by Prinze Jr.'s role as Zack Siler, but according to People, her part is not a reprisal of her character Laney Boggs from the original She's All That.

"Look who’s back! Rachael Leigh Cook (@rachaelleighcook) joins the #HesAllThat family, playing Padgett's (@addisonraee) wise and caring mother," read a message on the film's official Instagram account, alongside a photo of the co-stars sitting on directors' chairs.

"I'm thrilled to be reunited with so many familiar faces!" Cook said in a statement. "This version has a great new spin that I think people will really enjoy."

The actress will be reuniting with She's All That producers Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay on the remake, as well as R. Lee Fleming, who wrote the original and has returned to pen the modern-day version.

The new movie will focus on Rae's character Padgett, who decides to turn her school's biggest nerd, played by Tanner Buchanan, into a prom king after being dumped by her boyfriend.

Director Mark Waters is helming the project, which will also star Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Annie Jacob, and Myra Molloy and feature a cameo appearance from Kourtney Kardashian.