George Clooney rules himself out of James Bond gig

George Clooney has ruled himself out of being cast as the next James Bond, as he thinks he's too old.



The current 007, Daniel Craig, is set to bow out after No Time To Die is released next year, and there has been speculation as to who will land the coveted role, with Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston, Henry Cavill, and Tom Hardy leading the pack as the current favourites.



Clooney was recently quizzed about playing the suave British super-spy on the big screen and laughed off the prospect.



"First of all because, I'll be 60 this year so it's a little late for the Bond thing," he told host Mark Wright on U.K. radio station Heart.



"Second of all, Bond should be a Brit don't you think? I mean properly. It just feels wrong... The closest thing I've ever done to any kind of hero like that was Batman and we saw how that turned out," he quipped, referencing his critically panned turn as the Caped Crusader in the 1997 blockbuster Batman & Robin.



Despite ruling himself out of playing the MI6 agent, he went on to throw his support behind Elba to be cast as the next James Bond.



"He's elegant, I think he'd do a great job of it. That's who I would've cast, sure, absolutely but in general, no I don't think I should be," Clooney explained.



No Time To Die will hit cinemas in April 2021.