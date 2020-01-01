Lily James and Sebastian Stan to play Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in new series

Lily James and Sebastian Stan are teaming up on the small screen to play former couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

The actors will play the former husband and wife in a new Hulu series with the working title Pam & Tommy.

Sources tell Deadline Seth Rogen is in talks to play the man who stole the pair's infamous sex tape and leaked it to the media.

I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie is on board to oversee the show, which Rogen and his business partner, Evan Goldberg, will produce.

The eight-episode series, which will chronicle Lee and Anderson's wild romance, their 1995 wedding after knowing each other for 96 hours, and turbulent three-year marriage, will start shooting in the spring. During their time together they had children Brandon, 24, and Dylan, 22, and briefly reunited in 2008.

Lee was recently immortalised on the small screen by Machine Gun Kelly in Netflix movie The Dirt, which told the story of the drummer’s band, Mötley Crüe.

The casting news comes two months after English actress Lily hit the headlines when she was spotted getting cosy with her married The Pursuit of Love co-star Dominic West during a break in Rome. The publication of the pictures led to the actress cancelling a string of interviews to promote her movie Rebecca.