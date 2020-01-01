NEWS Richard E. Grant and Kacey Musgraves lead English-language cast of Earwig and the Witch Newsdesk Share with :





Richard E. Grant, Kacey Musgraves, and Dan Stevens are lending their voices to the English-language release of Studio Ghibli's latest movie Earwig and the Witch.



The Oscar-nominated actor, country singer, and Legion star, as well as Vanessa Marshall and Taylor Paige Henderson, will form the English-language cast of the Japanese movie, which marks the first fully computer-generated animation from Japan's famed Studio Ghibli, which is best known for hand-drawn animated films such as Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro.



Based on the children’s novel of the same name by Diana Wynne Jones, Earwig and the Witch follows a headstrong orphan named Earwig (Henderson) who is forced to live with selfish witch Bella Yaga (Marshall) and her associate the Mandrake (Grant), but then embarks on a journey to meet her mother (Musgraves) who has magical powers. Upon her trek, Earwig discovers a world of spells and potions, and a mysterious song that may help her find her lost family. Stevens will voice a cat named Thomas.



According to Deadline, in addition to her voice role, Follow Your Arrow singer Musgraves will also sing an English version of the theme song, Don’t Disturb Me.



Sharing a photo of her recording her lines and the film's poster, Musgraves wrote on Twitter, "My all-time biggest heart dream came true... Thank you @StudioGhibli for having me sing & voice a part in your new movie. Can’t wait for everybody to see this one. Coming early 2021."



Earwig and the Witch, an official 2020 Cannes Film Festival selection, is directed by Goro Miyazaki, the son of Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki.



The original movie is slated to air on Japanese TV on 30 December and the English dub will be released in cinemas in the U.S. in early 2021, allowing it to be eligible for Oscars consideration.