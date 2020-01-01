NEWS Chris Pine eager to be part of Quentin Tarantino's rumoured Star Trek movie Newsdesk Share with :





Chris Pine would love to be a part of Quentin Tarantino's rumoured Star Trek movie.



The actor made his debut as Captain James T. Kirk in J.J. Abrams’ reboot of the much-loved sci-fi TV series back in 2009, and reprised his role for the 2013 sequel Star Trek Into Darkness, and Star Trek Beyond in 2016.



Despite not knowing if he'll be playing Captain Kirk again on the big screen, Pine has heard the rumours of Tarantino's R-rated take on the Star Trek saga and would love to be included in the project.



“I love the character, I love the universe, I love my friends in it, you know, to have a Quentin take on it would be tremendously interesting and entertaining,” he told ComicBook.com. “You know, look, whatever happens, if I come back or not, it’s a great universe, it deserves to have a future, and I hope that is the case.”



Double Oscar winner Tarantino has previously expressed his admiration of Pine's "fantastic" performance as Kirk, but the 40-year-old has no idea if he'll be playing the renegade leader of the USS Enterprise again.



“You know, I haven’t (read a script),” Pine said. “I really, in terms of the Star Trek of it all, I wish I knew anything. I’m quite literally one of the last people ever to find out. So, I haven’t read that script, I don’t know where it is in development. I have no idea what’s happening in Star Trek land.”



Tarantino's name has been attached to a new Star Trek feature for some time, though it's not yet known if he'll be directing or penning the script for it. Currently, Paramount hasn't greenlit the next instalment.