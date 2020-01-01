NEWS George Clooney tipps Idris Elba to be next James Bond Newsdesk Share with :





The 59-year-old actor thinks that the 'Luther' star would be the ideal performer to follow in the footsteps of Daniel Craig as 007 as he has the "elegance" to play the iconic spy.



George said of Idris: "He's elegant, I think he'd do a great job of it. That's who I would've cast, sure, absolutely."



The Hollywood star also ruled himself out of playing the suave hero as he feels he is slightly too old for the role and thinks that the character should be played by a British star.



George told Mark Wright's Heart radio show: "I'll be 60 this year so it's a little late for the Bond thing.



"Bond should also be a Brit, don't you think? I mean properly. It just feels wrong."



Clooney also suggested that his performance as Batman in the panned 1997 superhero flick 'Batman & Robin' shows that he is not capable of playing an iconic hero.



He quipped: "The closest thing I've ever done to any kind of hero like that was Batman and we saw how that turned out."



George has recently directed 'The Midnight Sky' and also stars in the Netflix movie as a scientist in the Arctic trying to protect a young girl while preventing a group of astronauts from returning to earth after a worldwide catastrophe. The actor revealed how he and the crew were inspired by older sci-fi movies.



He said: "We started to look at old astronaut footage and films like ‘Capricorn One’ that were shot on film, and there was a tremendous amount of grain to it.



"A big part of what we were doing was about reintroducing this grain and flare, the kind of things that gave it these imperfections."