Keshia Knight Pulliam engaged to actor Brad James

Keshia Knight Pulliam got engaged to her boyfriend Brad James earlier this month.



James presented The Cosby Show star with a custom diamond eternity band made by Fevzi from Aydin Jewelers, a rep for the actress confirmed to People.



After the proposal, which took place in Atlanta, Georgia, the newly engaged couple celebrated with immediate family, including Ella, Pulliam's three-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, during a "magical, intimate, COVID compliant evening filled with love".



"Keisha and Brad are excited to find their happily ever after," her rep added.



James, who is best known for his role as Todd in Tyler Perry's sitcom For Better or For Worse, has also appeared on Netflix's Outer Banks and TV series A House Divided.



The couple met on the set of the TV movie Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta and soon became close.



"Honestly we just hit it off," Pulliam said of her connection to her new fiance on 9MAGTV. "We had a lot of downtime; there was a lot going on filming that project. So there were times where we would all be sitting in the cast seats or the van just talking."



The actress was previously married to former NFL star Ed Hartwell, but they split just months after their New Year's Day in 2016.



"I think it's better when you've been married before because you're very clear in what you don't desire. It makes it so much clearer when you see what it is you do want," she insisted.