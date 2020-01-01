Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O hospitalised filming Jackass 4

Daredevil pranksters Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O have been hospitalised after injuring themselves just two days into production on the new Jackass movie.

Co-star Bam Margera has shared the news in a Cameo video post, although he stopped short of revealing the kind of injuries sustained.

"It's the second day of filming Jackass already and Steve-O and Knoxville were hospitalised by jumping on a full-speed treadmill with band equipment - like a f**king tuba," he said in the clip.

According to ScreenRant.com, the actors and stunt performers were not seriously hurt, and production is expected to resume soon.

Jackass 4 was originally due to be released in March but was postponed until July due to the coronavirus shutdown.

49-year-old Knoxville and his cohort last took their outrageous stunts to the big screen in Jackass 3D in 2010.

Based on the 2000 TV show, the first film spin-off, Jackass: The Movie, came out in 2002, followed by the sequel Jackass Number Two in 2006.

The new outing will mark the first movie in the franchise since cast member Ryan Dunn was killed in a 2011 car accident. ScreenRant reported that Margera has struggled with drugs and alcohol since Dunn’s death, which is one reason for the delay to further instalments in the franchise.