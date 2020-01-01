NEWS Scott Stapp lands Frank Sinatra role in Ronald Reagan biopic Newsdesk Share with :





Veteran rocker Scott Stapp is making his feature film debut playing Frank Sinatra in the upcoming Ronald Reagan biopic.



In a surprising piece of casting news, the Creed musician has revealed to Billboard that he is playing the beloved crooner in Reagan, and the project involves a scene which will see him perform as the My Way singer at the famed Hollywood supper club, Cocoanut Grove, at a time when Reagan was president of the Screen Actors Guild union.



"Sinatra in performance mode was an exercise in restraint," Stapp said in a statement to the publication. "He had this steely, stylish swagger and his sheer presence commanded a room. I was excited to join the cast and blown away by the on-set attention to detail, style, and overall production."



Stapp joins Dennis Quaid, who is leading the film as the actor-turned-president. The cast also includes Penelope Ann Miller as U.S. First Lady Nancy Reagan, Mena Suvari as Reagan's first wife Jane Wyman, Entourage's Kevin Dillon as studio head Jack Warner, and Jon Voight as Viktor Novikov, a KGB agent who tracked Reagan for many years.



Reagan is being directed by Sean McNamara, who previously worked with Quaid on 2011 movie Soul Surfer.



"We are honoured to have Scott in Reagan," McNamara added to Billboard. "Scott's known for big, high energy performances so it was a thrill to see him shift gears to embody Sinatra's contained charisma."



Reagan, which tells the former U.S. President's life story from his childhood to his time in the Oval Office between 1981 and 1989, is currently in production.