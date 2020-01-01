Tina Fey helped rescue an oar-less kayaker

Tina Fey recently aided in the rescue of a stranded kayaker after calling in emergency services to investigate strained cries for help.

The 30 Rock star had taken her family to rent a home outside of New York City early on in the coronavirus pandemic so they could safely enjoy the great outdoors - and their first day there was an eventful one.

"The first morning that we were there, I was standing outside and we were looking out - you could see the Hudson River from where we are, it's so pretty - and I just heard something," Tina recalled on America's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Unable to identify the noises as bird sounds or someone seeking help, she called upon her 15-year-old daughter, Alice, and husband Jeff Richmond to weigh in, and they decided to report the odd cries to police.

"We found out a couple of hours later that it was a guy who flipped a kayak in the Hudson and was floating, no oar!" Tina shared.

"They found him a mile north in the river," she went on.

"Tina, you saved a man's life!" host Jimmy Fallon exclaimed, to which she replied, "He doesn't know it was us, but isn't that crazy?"

And the actress had some advice for people wanting to get out on the water - choose a cleaner river.

"Also, never kayak! Why? In the Hudson? That's not like a stream. It's like a rat toilet!" she quipped.