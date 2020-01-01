Devon Sawa 'not adjusting well' to filming under Covid-19 protocols

Devon Sawa is struggling to assess his own performance while filming under the new Covid-19 protocols because he can no longer observe the facial expressions of the masked crewmembers.

The Final Destination star has been shooting horror film Black Friday in Providence, Rhode Island, where cast and crew are required to follow strict Covid-19 protocols, and Sawa has admitted the health and safety overhaul has affected his acting process.

"I'm not adjusting too well," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "The reason - and it might be selfish: I miss seeing people's faces. When a director yells, 'Cut', you can gauge how you did by looking at your crew, especially the people that you trust to see their reactions. You can see whether they're laughing, whether they look bored. I miss that as far as the performance."

Sawa is well aware how lucky he is to be able to work during the global crisis, but admitted the coronavirus pandemic has dampened the experience of being on set with a host of colleagues.

"You get to see the drive on their faces all day long. You can see the excitement of setting up a shot or a grip in the electrical department that has set up some interesting lighting effect," he explained of simply watching crewmembers faces' prior to the pandemic. "I didn't really appreciate that until I did this movie, because you don't see it anymore. You see blankness all day."