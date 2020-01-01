NEWS Lars von Trier reviving The Kingdom for third and final season Newsdesk Share with :





Director Lars von Trier is checking back into cult medical drama series The Kingdom for a third and final run, more than 20 years after season two wrapped.



The TV horror, set in the neurosurgical ward of a hospital in Copenhagen, Denmark, was originally planned as a three-season mini-series, but the final instalments were never made, partly due to the deaths of main castmembers Ernst-Hugo Jaregard and Kirsten Rolffes.



However, von Trier is now resurrecting The Kingdom for five new episodes, titled The Kingdom Exodus, which is expected to provide answers to unsolved mysteries from 1997's season two.



Producers at Zentropa Entertainments have promised fans the show will feature both new and old characters, although specific details have yet to be released.



Von Trier will direct all new instalments from a script he co-wrote with Niels Vorsel, with production set to take place next year, ahead of a 2022 premiere.



The original Danish series was previously remade by horror master Stephen King and released as Kingdom Hospital in 2004.



While the plot of the third series is being kept under wraps, Von Trier gave hints about the upcoming season in a unique statement.



"There is an imbalance between good and evil! The limit has been reached, at least at the Kingdom... But I cannot testify that it will be easy and bloodless to pick the seven astral locks of the world simultaneously with doctor’s blood," he teased.