Heather Morris: 'Mark Salling was Glee family too'

Heather Morris is defending herself for standing up for disgraced late co-star Mark Salling online, insisting he deserves some respect because he was still part of the Glee family.

The actor, who played Puck, had been awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to several counts of child pornography when he committed suicide in 2018.

Some Glee fans have attempted to scrub his image from their memories of the musical comedy series, with one deciding to alter a screenshot taken from the festive episode of season two, covering Salling's face with a puke emoji, as they commemorated the 10th anniversary of the instalment, titled A Very Glee Christmas.

Morris didn't appreciate the Salling snub, and responded on Thursday night by commenting: "the vomit face on Marks (sic) face is offensive."

She quickly experienced a backlash, prompting her to return to Twitter on Friday afternoon to explain the reason for her remark.

In a series of tweets, she wrote: "I don't feel the need to ever justify something because somethings are better left unsaid."

She continued: "Y'all who have lots of things to say, I get it, I UNDERSTAND you...somethings are unforgivable. But this holiday season, amongst ALL holiday seasons is INCREDIBLE hard for so many of us (sic)."

Morris went on to reflect on the tragic deaths of fellow co-stars Cory Monteith and Naya Rivera and reminded followers Salling had also suffered in his way, too.

"We did not loose (sic) just 2 cast members, we lost 3," she shared, divulging: "And it is SO incredible tough to have to act like that 3rd one is invisible, because even though his actions are unjustifiable, he was a part of our family at one point and he was mentally SICK."

Morris then admitted she is still struggling to come to terms with the losses, sarcastically adding: "THANK YOU for treated me with such disrespect and unkindness during a time that I can't get through a day without balling my eyes out at the loss of my entire Glee family... thank you (sic)".

Monteith died following an accidental drug overdose in 2013, while Rivera drowned during a boat trip with her son in Lake Piru, California in July.