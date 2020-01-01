Actor Casey Cott engaged

Riverdale star Casey Cott is engaged for Christmas.

The actor went public with the happy news on Instagram on Saturday, when he shared a rare snap of the happy couple, with his bride-to-be proudly showing off her new diamond engagement ring.

He simply captioned the sweet shot with three ring emojis to acknowledge the proposal.

Casey has kept his future wife’s identity a secret, rarely posting photos of her and never tagging or naming her on social media.

The 28-year-old star, who plays openly gay high school student Kevin Keller on the hit The CW teen drama, was quickly showered with congratulation messages from his Riverdale co-stars.

Camila Mendes, plays Veronica Lodge in the series, commented: "So happy for you two."

"I'm so happy about this," Madelaine Petsch added, as Skeet Ulrich remarked, "Finally" followed by three heart emojis.

The Princess Switch star Vanessa Hudgens also shared her delight at the news, writing: "Congratulations loverssss".

The cast of Riverdale have been staying in Vancouver, Canada, recently while shooting season five of the hit series.