Millie Bobby Brown to star in the Russo Brothers' sci-fi movie

Millie Bobby Brown has signed up to star in the Russo Brothers' upcoming sci-fi film.

The 16-year-old will play the lead in the big screen adaptation of Simon Stalenhag's graphic novel The Electric State, with Anthony and Joe Russo directing as well as producing.

The filmmaking duo will be reuniting with writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who they worked with on last year's superhero blockbuster Avengers: Endgame and 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War.

The Electric State is set in an alternate future and follows a teenage girl, played by Brown, who teams up with a strange robot to find her missing brother, while uncovering a massive conspiracy.

After a heated bidding war, Universal Pictures landed the rights to the project, and the Russo Brothers, who have been developing this project for more than three years, revealed their hopes that the movie will encourage audiences back into cinemas after the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We're thrilled to have this deal with Universal who has committed to a theatrical release of Electric State," they said. "This is incredible news for us as filmmakers, and for audiences around the world who want an opportunity to experience films in theatres again.

"This is also a positive sign that, as vaccines become available, the theatrical market is returning.”

Andy and Barbara Muschietti will serve as producers on the flick, with Russell Ackerman and John Schoenfelder as executive producers.

It's not yet known when production will begin, due to Brown's busy schedule filming the fourth season of Stranger Things.