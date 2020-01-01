Shia LaBeouf romancing Margaret Qualley

Shia LaBeouf has been photographed romancing actress Margaret Qualley amid a sexual battery lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend, FKA Twigs.

The Honey Boy star was snapped engaging in a steamy make-out session with the daughter of Andie MacDowell on Saturday, after picking her up at Los Angeles International Airport.

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, the actors are seen leaning against the open front door of Shia's truck as they hug and kiss passionately, with Margaret even wrapping one leg around her man's at one point during the steamy reunion.

The stars were already intimately familiar with one another - in October, they stripped nude to play a couple facing relationship struggles in the 10-minute music video for Love Me Like You Hate Me by singer Rainsford, Qualley's sister, and it seems the chemistry was for real.

The news of their budding romance emerges as LaBeouf faces legal action from his Honey Boy co-star Twigs, who claims he physically, emotionally and mentally abused her many times during their months-long relationship, which began in late 2018.

LaBeouf responded to the news of the recent lawsuit by acknowledging his shortcomings in a statement to The New York Times, writing: "I am not cured of my PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) and alcoholism, but I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way."

Qualley is the latest actress to fall for LaBeouf's charms. Earlier this year, he was said to have reunited with his Nymphomaniac: Vol. II co-star Mia Goth, who he wed in Las Vegas in 2016, before previously parting ways in 2018.

Meanwhile, Qualley was briefly linked to comedian Pete Davidson last year.