The D'Amelio Show is a go

TikTok icons Dixie and Charli D'Amelio are capping off a hugely successful 2020 with a surprise present under the Christmas tree - their own Hulu family reality TV series.

The social media stars boast almost 150 million followers between them, and Charli became the first to scoop 100 million fans on TikTok last month.

Now the teenagers and their parents - former Republican Senate candidate Marc and ex-model and photographer Heidi - are headed to the streaming service for new series The D'Amelio Show.

The family of four has partnered with bosses at The Intellectual Property Corporation, the brains behind Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath and YouTube's Paris Hilton documentary for the project, while Sara Reddy has been named its showrunner and executive producer, along with Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, and Esther Frank, according to Deadline.

Though Charli is the best known D'Amelio, Dixie, who boasts almost 47 million TikTok followers of her own, is already making waves with her music career, having collaborated with the likes of former One Direction star Liam Payne and rapper Wiz Khalifa.

"Two years ago, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio were virtually unknown outside of their town, and now have over 100 million fans who tune in daily for their every move," Hulu's vice president of documentaries Belisa Balaban shared in a statement.

"Every teen on social media dreams of becoming famous, but what happens when the reality hits? The D'Amelio Show joins our growing slate of docuseries about the human experience and we're incredibly excited to partner with the D'Amelio family to offer viewers an authentic look at the complicated lives of these two relatable young women thrust to the top of the social media algorithm," Balaban went on.

Eight episodes of the new programme will debut in 2021. Hulu chiefs revealed earlier this month they have also signed the Kardashian family for another small screen venture due to air next year.