KJ Apa crashed motorbike in Songbird scene trying to impress Michael Bay

KJ Apa has confessed to one of his most embarrassing moments on the set of Songbird, in which he crashed a motorcycle in front of producer Michael Bay.

Apa, who plays courier Nico Price in the pandemic themed thriller, told Live with Kelly and Ryan that he meant to impress Bay, the director of stunt-heavy movies including Bad Boys and Transformers, but suffered an awkward blunder instead.

"Michael Bay had decided to come in and direct that specific scene," Apa told the hosts, "and it was the first time I had worked with him. He was operating the camera, we were ready for the first shot."

"I was on the bike," he went on, recalling: "I toppled right over the bike (handlebars), the chain comes off and everything. I get fully run over by the bike."

The New Zealand actor sustained some light injuries but refused to lose face in front of Bay.

"Huge scrape down my leg, my leg is bleeding, and he's (Bay) like, 'Are you good...? You can do another one, right?' And I was just like, (with a) stone cold face, 'Yeah I'm good'," Apa recollected.

"I just didn't want to show him any weakness at all - not Michael Bay," he joked.

Songbird has been released for streaming via premium video-on-demand services.