Bono, Halsey and Pharrell Williams to voice characters in Sing 2

Bono, Halsey and Pharrell Williams are among the A-listers voicing characters in the upcoming sequel, Sing 2.



The musical artists will feature in the follow-up to the hit 2016 animated film, which starred Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, and Taron Egerton, who are all set to reprise their roles.



Bobby Cannavale, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre and Chelsea Peretti are also set to join the star-studded vocal cast of Sing 2, which will see Garth Jennings return as director.



The U2 frontman told Rolling Stone that he's playing reclusive rock legend Clay Calloway in the Illumination Entertainment/Universal project, whose talent manager Buster Moon, voiced by McConaughey, is trying to recruit for his latest show.



“Garth is a truly great storyteller at whatever age you're in his thrall,” Bono explained. “A courageous one who actually chooses to work with children and animals! I first saw (Garth’s 2007 film) Son of Rambow before it came out at Sundance and was immediately a fan of his. The first Sing was such a treat. I've had some unforgettable experiences watching such animations.”



Cannavale will voice ruthless mogul Jimmy Crystal, with Halsey as his entitled daughter Portia, while Pharrell is set to star as elephant ice cream truck owner Alfonso.



Illumination founder/CEO Chris Meledandri said in a statement: "The film is a musical celebration of the unrelenting pursuit of one's dreams, no matter how large the challenges that stand in your way. At its core this movie speaks to the power of optimism and belief."



Sing 2 is set to be released in December 2021.