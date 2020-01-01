Heather Morris apologises to those triggered by her Mark Salling comments

Glee star Heather Morris has issued a "sincere apology" to anyone who felt triggered by her recent defence of late co-star Mark Salling.

Morris publicly stood up for Salling, who pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography before his 2018 death, insisting he still deserves some respect because he was a part of the Glee family, after a screenshot marking the 10 year anniversary of festive episode A Very Glee Christmas covered his face with a puke emoji.

The actor, who played Puck in the musical comedy series, had been awaiting sentencing when he committed suicide in 2018.

However, her comments that Salling was "mentally sick" and shouldn't be treated as "invisible" sparked backlash among Morris' followers, and prompted the actress to return to her Twitter page to apologise on Monday.

"To all those who felt triggered by my message, I want to sincerely apologise for the harm I caused,” she wrote. "Whether you, a friend, a family member has been a victim of pedophilia, I realise my words may have been insensitive to your experience and for that I can’t express enough how sorry I am."