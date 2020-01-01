Tom Hanks helped child co-star by crying off camera

Tom Hanks has been hailed as a "really amazing" movie partner after crying off camera on the set of News of The World to help his 12-year-old co-star get emotional onscreen.

Hanks portrays American Civil War veteran Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd in the Paul Greengrass directed western, which tells the story of a young girl and the vet travelling hundreds of miles to return home to her last remaining family.

The New York Post reported that Helena Zengel, who plays the child, Johanna Leonberger, said she was greatly appreciative of how Hanks would support her performance, and that the actor would show up for her even when he wasn't required to be on set.

"He was literally crying in every scene, even when it wasn't shot on him - it was my close-up," the German actress shared at a digital screening.

"He cried in every scene that I should get emotional," she continued. Recalling Hank's kindness, she added: "Doing it again and again for your partner when you don't even see yourself in the movie was really amazing and great."

News of The World is the second collaboration from Hanks and Greengrass, who also created 2013's Captain Phillips, which was nominated for six Oscars, including best picture.