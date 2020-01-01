NEWS The Mad Max prequel set to be released in 2023 Newsdesk Share with :





George Miller's new movie, which will focus on the character of Furiosa, has had a release date scheduled by Warner Bros.



Anya-Taylor Joy will play the lead role in the upcoming film, which tracks the story of of Imperator Furiosa before she teamed up with Max Rockatansky in 'Mad Max: Fury Road'.



The 24-year-old actress has taken over the part from Charlize Theron, who portrayed Furiosa in 2015's 'Mad Max: Fury Road' - the movie that revived the action franchise that saw Tom Hardy replace Mel Gibson in the role of Max.

Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have also been cast as the characters of Dementus and Pretorian respectively.



George is producing the film with long-term partner Doug Mitchell and has penned the script with 'Fury Road' co-writer Nico Lathouris.



Anya recently explained how she is desperate to do her own stunts in the movie.



'The Queen's Gambit' star said: I’ve never wanted to do anything halfway and I have been looking forward to a role like this for my whole life. So yes, I will be doing as much as I can physically do.”



Miller admitted that he felt it was necessary to cast a younger actress in the flick as he did not feel the technology was good enough to de-age Charlize.



The 75-year-old director said: "For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-ageing on Charlize, but I don't think we're nearly there yet.



"Despite the valiant attempts on 'The Irishman', I think there's still an uncanny valley. Everyone is on the verge of solving it, particularly Japanese video-game designers, but there's still a pretty wide valley, I believe."