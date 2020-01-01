Olivia Wilde fired Shia LaBeouf from Don't Worry Darling - report

Olivia Wilde allegedly fired Shia LaBeouf from her new movie Don’t Worry Darling and replaced him with Harry Styles, according to a new report.

Back in September, it was announced that LaBeouf had dropped out because of a scheduling conflict, but now Variety sources have claimed Olivia felt she had to let him go.

"Though shooting had not started yet when LaBeouf departed, insiders close to the project say LaBeouf displayed poor behavior and his style clashed with the cast and crew, including Wilde, who ultimately fired him," a statement from the publication reads.

"Wilde didn’t respond to requests for comment for this story. LaBeouf’s publicist declined to comment. A representative from New Line also declined to comment on the matter," it added.

A source also told the outlet: "(LaBeouf) is not an easy guy to work with."

Wilde has also spoken out in support of singer and actress FKA twigs, who recently came forward with allegations of sexual and emotional abuse against LaBeouf, her former boyfriend.

Meanwhile, LaBeouf's lawyer, Shawn Holley, has revealed the actor is planning to start 2021 in an intensive treatment facility to work on his issues.

"Shia needs help and he knows that," Holley told Variety, adding: "We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs."