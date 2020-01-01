Shemar Moore battling COVID for Christmas

Shemar Moore has become the latest celebrity to test positive for the coronavirus.

The 50-year-old Criminal Minds star confirmed his diagnosis on Thursday on his Instagram account.

"I HAVE COVID!!!! Just found out moments ago," he shared.

"I am gonna stay wrapping presents... Yes... I have been tested and told that I HAVE COVID!!!" he added emphatically.

The actor then told followers he initially thought he was battling food poisoning, noting: "I have to accept test results... I feel fine now... but I have to be responsible!!!!"

Mourning: "My Xmas n New Years is clearly not gonna be the best... (sic) my last year and a half has not been the best... but I WILL BE OKAY!!!!" Moore went on: "This is a hard time for ALL OF US... the WORLD!!! But... I BELIEVE in the sun shining through the rain!!!"

He signed off: "Stay safe and appreciate everything and everybody you have and had!! MUCH LOVE!!!!"

Moore joins the likes of Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Robert Pattinson, and Dwayne Johnson among the stars who have tested positive for COVID since March.