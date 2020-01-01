Martine McCutcheon: 'I had a crush on Love Actually Prime Minister Hugh Grant'

Love Actually star Martine McCutcheon had a real love connection with Hugh Grant on the set of the 2003 movie - he had been her celebrity crush for years.

The actress played an assistant to Hugh's Prime Minister character in the film and admitted she didn't have to act too hard in love scenes.

"In the first scene we filmed, I had to run and straddle Hugh at the airport," she told MailOnline.

"I felt so insecure and was petrified I'd knock him over," McCutcheon went on.

"Hugh had always been my crush and I was a little bit in love with him. But he was so gracious, encouraging and kind, and wanted me to shine," she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, McCutcheon confessed she hates watching the Christmas classic movie back.

"My mum loves it but I'm always critical of my performance," she shared.

Unlike their characters, Martine and Hugh never ended up together in real life, but they've kept in touch over the years.

"We tweet and message each other once in a while and check in and see how we're doing," McCutcheon said, revealing she was a huge fan of Hugh's new TV drama The Undoing.

"I was blown away," she explained.