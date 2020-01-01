Anti-marriage Rupert Everett wants to tie the knot after all

Marriage "might" be on the cards for Rupert Everett this Christmas after the actor and author famously railed against weddings for years.

The Happy Prince star has often shared his disgust for nuptials in general but now that he has been loved up with his Brazilian boyfriend, Henrique, for more than a decade, he has changed his mind.

"Everything about all of my friends' weddings I found repellent, actually," the actor and director told Mindfood magazine.

Musing: "When I really started thinking about it, I was so lucky for being gay and not having to go through all that stuff," Everett contemplated: "The ghastly wedding, the hideous wedding dress, the horrible things that men have to wear, and that weird thing of the best man giving a rude speech."

He went on: "So it was never appealing to me... and I think making it a legal contract is very, very damaging to a relationship," reflecting: "A relationship has to breathe and live and change, and turn into a different thing every day."

But playing doomed Irish writer Oscar Wilde on stage in The Judas Kiss in London's West End in 2013, the same year that gay marriage was legalised in the U.K., made him realise the new law was a real "landmark".

"The play is about a poor gay man, really being crucified for being gay, and it (legalisation) suddenly did feel like a landmark for gay people. It felt important, and extraordinary. So now I think everyone should do whatever they like," he shared.

Asked if he might be tying the knot himself, Everett admitted: "I might be. I'm planning on staying with my other half forever."

He added: "But it's (wedding) not going to be George Clooney on a motorski going down the Grand Canal in Venice, (Italy) no. It's going to be very quiet."