Jada Pinkett Smith's mum 'frustrated' by Olivia Jade's Red Table Talk interview

Jada Pinkett Smith's mum Adrienne Banfield-Norris was "frustrated" by Olivia Jade Giannulli's interview on the family's Red Table Talk Facebook series.

Adrienne, who previously said she fought Olivia's appearance on the show "tooth and nail", opened up about her frustrations surrounding Olivia's interview in a chat on the Keep It podcast.

Reflecting on Olivia - the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli - choosing Red Table Talk as her outlet to talk about her parents’ involvement in the college admissions scandal, Adrienne said: "It was frustrating, but at the end of the day, I felt like people understood how I felt."

She explained: "There were some things about it that were a little frustrating. I felt like as a 21-year-old young adult, that she needed to be way more aware of what’s going on in the world, and that was a little frustrating."

Recalling: "I heard people make comments, like, ‘Well, kids don’t watch the news'," Adrienne vented: "Please. The news on TV is not the only place where you understand what’s going on with the world and if you think that then you’re old!"

She added: "Because young people are not relying on the news — my generation is not relying on the news. I’m on my phone, on social media all the time."

Adrienne continued to stress that she feels Olivia still has a lot of learning to do following the scandal.

“There’s just a lot of education she needs to do for herself,” she said.

"But I understand that that’s the world they’re in. Her life experiences have not put her in the space where she needs to be concerned about those kinds of things, really. I don’t really know how to address that because it is about how you’re raised and what you’re exposed to," she contemplated.

Loughlin and Giannulli are both currently behind bars due to their involvement in the scandal.