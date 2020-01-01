Christopher Walken broke Jamie Dornan's heart with Wild Mountain Thyme performance

Jamie Dornan has divulged that Christopher Walken made him weep with emotion as the pair worked opposite one another portraying a father and son in their new film, Wild Mountain Time.

Chatting with The Hollywood Reporter, Dornan shared that Walken is “the sweetest guy", and confessed that the 77-year-old legendary actor broke his heart in one of the rural Irish drama's most poignant scenes.

"I honestly cried all day. I didn’t stop crying that day, and it didn’t help that it was pouring," Dornan recalled.

"(Walken) was breaking my heart with the way he was delivering those words, and by the time we came around to my coverage, I was just this big, red, inflamed beetroot thing with tears in my eyes. I just couldn’t keep it together anymore,” he went on.

Dornan also noted that, while he admires Walken, he soon realised that the Oscar winner was just as nervous on set as the rest of the cast.

"(Walken) was scared, which was the most beautiful thing about him," Dornan said.

"He admitted that he was terrified, and I loved that because he’s had so many iconic performances in his career. But day one, take one, he was sh**ting himself like the rest of us, and that was just really refreshing," he continued.

Remarking that Walken was anxious to perfect his character's accent and memorise dialogue, Dornan mused: "I felt like there wasn’t a great time to bring up The Deer Hunter. I just couldn’t do that."