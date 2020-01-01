Zachary Quinto to share gay students' tragic tale in new podcast

Zachary Quinto is headed back to college to tell a tragic century-old story about homophobia at Harvard University.

The Star Trek actor will voice and produce the scripted audio series about events which took place at the top U.S. university in 1920, when staff members quietly removed a group of gay students, following the tragic suicide of one of them, named Cyril Wilcox.

Academic leaders had founded their own Secret Court to investigate the death, which led not only to the remaining men being expelled from Harvard but to the excising of their names from the institution's academic records as if they had never existed.

Zachary has teamed for the podcast with The Artist's Wife writer Abdi Nazemian, and bosses at his own Before The Door Pictures will also partner with Topic Studios, Vespucci Group, Spoke Media and screenwriter Rafael Moraes.

In a statement obtained by Deadline, Quinto wrote: "I'm honored to lend my voice and help amplify the story of these promising young members of the LGBTQ+ community, who were marginalized and sidelined due to the social intolerance of their day. A hundred years later, I am grateful to their contributions and sacrifices, and recognize that I stand on their shoulders today."

A title and release date have yet to be released for the project.