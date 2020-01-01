Christopher Nolan teases possible Tenet sequel

Christopher Nolan has teased fans with the possibility of a Tenet sequel.

The director's critically-acclaimed spy thriller, starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, and Kenneth Branagh, had a limited release in cinemas back in August.

It followed Washington's mysterious character, known only as The Protagonist, attempting to bend time while on a dangerous mission to prevent the start of World War III.

In a recent interview, the British filmmaker revealed that while he's never been inclined to make follow-ups to his hit blockbusters, such as Inception and Interstellar, he is intrigued about the possibility of another instalment in the Tenet saga.

"The only honest answer to that is that every film I've done, you try to put everything you can into the one movie, but you like to create a world that lives on in the mind of the audience, lives on in my mind, all the rest," he told Entertainment Tonight. "Sometimes you're drawn to revisiting that, sometimes you're not. A lot of it is to do with the audience response.

"It's up to the audience to tell us what they make of it and what they're interested in. I mean, certainly the possibilities are there."

Elsewhere in the interview, the filmmaker said he feels very lucky that Tenet was able to be released in cinemas amid the ongoing global health crisis, despite his frustrations at not being able to take part in a publicity tour for the movie.

"Obviously, to not be able to travel the world with everyone involved with the film and have the premieres and experience it with audiences was a source of frustration," he confessed. "But at the end of the day, 2020 has been a year of tremendous adversity for everybody on the planet, so we feel very lucky - I feel very lucky - to have been working and to have been engaged in a creative pursuit."