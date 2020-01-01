NEWS Pedro Pascal wanted to base Wonder Woman villain on Gordon Gekko Newsdesk Share with :





Pedro Pascal had to ditch plans to base his new Wonder Woman 1984 villain on Michael Douglas' classic Wall Street character.



The former Game of Thrones star initially thought cold and calculating businessman Gordon Gekko in his polished power suit would be the perfect character to draw inspiration from for his character Max Lord, but revealed he was forced to abandon that idea after a chat with director Patty Jenkins.



"She pulled me away from that," Pascal explained to The Associated Press, noting that the filmmaker wasn't keen on having her villain be as put together as Douglas' iconic greedy businessman from the 1987 thriller. "She was like, 'That's not the polish that we're after.'"



Instead, Jenkins steered him in a slightly different direction, and the actor ended up loving that take on Lord, a minor TV personality and aspiring oil tycoon.



"What we went after was so much more unpredictable and exposed," he said. "The thing that would ultimately anchor me to him was far more vulnerable than what a Gordon Gekko-type would be."



Wonder Woman 1984, which sees Gal Gadot reprise her role as the titular superhero alongside Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen, is available to watch in select U.S. and U.K. theatres, and on streaming service HBO Max.