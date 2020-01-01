NEWS Constance Wu secretly becomes first-time mum Newsdesk Share with :





Constance Wu reportedly became a first-time mother this summer, after welcoming a baby daughter with boyfriend Ryan Kattner.



The Hustlers star hasn't been seen in public since before the coronavirus pandemic began in March, meaning she was able to keep her pregnancy private.



The 38-year-old made her last red carpet appearance at the Queerties 2020 Awards Reception in February.



Further details of the birth, such as the baby's name, weight and date of arrival, have yet to be revealed.



However, a source told E! News of the new family of three: "They are doing great, and they're so excited and happy."



Constance hasn't commented on the baby report on her social media pages either, having labelled her Instagram and Twitter accounts "defunct". She's not used them since May and December 2019 respectively.



New dad Ryan - a musician who scores film and theatre productions as well as fronting rock band Man Man - also hasn't mentioned his daughter's arrival on social media.