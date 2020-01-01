NEWS Amanda Seyfried can’t wait to watch ‘Scoob' with her daughter Newsdesk Share with :





The 34-year-old actress thinks it will be a “memorable” moment for three-year-old Nina – who she has with husband Thomas Sadoski – to realise her mom is in the animated film and believes the tot will really connect her character Daphne, so she is expecting their family screening to be “magical”.



She said: "She's gonna love it. We're going to really celebrate it with the whole family and it will be very memorable.

“It's fun watching her watch us on television because her father is also an actor.



“I think she's going to be able to embrace Daphne because it's going to sound like Mom and act like Mom, but be doing really cool things with all these crazy characters and this talking dog. It's going to be really magical - I can't wait.



Amanda – who also has a four-month-old son - was a big fan of the ‘Scooby-Doo’ cartoons when she was a child because they allowed her to explore her interests in spooky goings on, without being too scary.



She said: “I became really obsessed with ghost stories when I was young, so my first memory is how comfortable and safe I felt exploring those tales.



“It was an opportunity to let my imagination go wild and the 'Scooby-Doo' group really made me feel like it was exciting and safe to do so along with them. I watched it all the time."



Amanda has appeared in films such as 'Mamma Mia' and 'Les Miserables' and was determined to choose projects that kept her career moving.



She recently explained: "I think you have to be really careful and really be deliberate about your choices when you want longevity. The priority for me was always that I just wanted to be working.



"It was great when 'Mamma Mia!' came and shifted my career into a different gear. I got different opportunities. I got paid more and all that fun stuff."