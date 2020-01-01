Tyrese Gibson and wife split

Tyrese Gibson and wife Samantha have called time on their marriage after nearly four years.

The Fast & Furious actor, who shares two-year-old daughter Soraya with Samantha, announced the split in a post on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

“We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives,” he wrote. “After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce. Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents.”

Tyrese continued: "We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other, Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it’s a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else. We truly have so much love & respect for each other. We both have grown tremendously within this relationship; we have shared so many beautiful memories and moments, and we also look forward to see the amazing futures we have ahead of us individually."

The pair tied the knot in February 2017 on Valentine's Day, welcoming their little girl the following October.

The 42-year-old concluded his post on a positive note.

"As if 2020 hasn’t already been extremely gruelling and challenging to us all we wanted to mutually speak on this now to keep this energy in 2020 and not take this energy into 2021," he stated. "We would really appreciate your most sincere prayers and to respect our privacy at this time as we deal with the reality of where we are. Thank you, Sincerely & Respectfully, Samantha & Tyrese Gibson.”

Tyrese's marriage to Samantha was his second - he was previously wed to ex-wife Norma Mitchell, with whom he shares 13-year-old daughter Shayla, from 2007 to 2009.