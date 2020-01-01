Mel Gibson: 'Who the hell cares what I think about politics?'

Mel Gibson will never talk about politics, because he doesn't want to ruin the "sense of anonymity" that comes from keeping his views private.

The Braveheart star has made a conscious decision over the years never to talk about his political beliefs, and has now explained the reasons why during an appearance on The Ingraham Angle.

"Who the hell cares what I think? I'm not an expert - what am I qualified to talk about?" he sighed. "It's alright. It allows you a sense of anonymity so that in your performance you can come out and just be anything; you're not already carrying a lot of baggage. It's partially intentional."

Gibson, who was born in New York but moved to Australia as a child, was previously asked his political views during the U.S. presidential race between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in 2016 by Extra.

"How is it going to play out? One of them is going to win," he replied.