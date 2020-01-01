Kylie Jenner granted restraining order against alleged burglar

Kylie Jenner has been granted a restraining order against a man who allegedly broke into her gated community in November.

The reality star and Kylie Cosmetics founder filed for protection from Justin Bergquist earlier this month following the break-in, and her request was approved on Wednesday.

According to the legal documents, obtained by TMZ.com, Kylie alleges Bergquist broke into a home in her gated community, fled on foot after he was spotted by a resident, and then returned in his car.

She believes he was trying to get into her house but mistakenly broke into a different one as he told private security he was there to meet her, with him allegedly travelling from North Dakota to see the 23-year-old, although she has no idea who he is.

The restraining order requires Bergquist to stay at least 100 yards away from Keeping Up with the Kardashians star at all times.

Bergquist was arrested for burglary and trespassing following the incident. Court records show he was charged with burglary.

He has pleaded not guilty and is due back in court in January.