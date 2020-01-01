The Office's Angela Kinsey tests positive for Covid-19

The Office actress Angela Kinsey is the latest celebrity to test positive for Covid-19.

The screen star took to Instagram on Tuesday night to inform her followers of her diagnosis, adding that it was almost inevitable she would get it considering she was living with "four Covid positive people".

"I started not feeling well and went to get retested," she wrote. "I knew the odds were against me since I was living with 4 Covid positive people. I really tried to quarantine and not get it."

Angela's husband Joshua Snyder, their three children, and her mother have all recently tested positive for coronavirus, with the latter currently hospitalised.

Sharing a selfie showing her in bed, Angela wrote, "Taking it easy. Thanks for your sweet messages of encouragement. It means a lot! I am okay just really tired. I hope you all are doing well."

She recorded a video to give her fans further updates on Wednesday and said she was tired, her "eyes burn" and she has lost her sense of taste and smell, but she has never run a fever. She explained that Joshua was "on the mend" and mostly just tired and occasionally dizzy, the children were "totally fine", and she hopes her mother can leave the hospital on Thursday.