Ray Fisher 'will not participate' in any movies involving DC Films President Walter Hamada

Justice League star Ray Fisher has taken aim at DC Films President Walter Hamada in his latest Twitter tirade, insisting he "will not participate" in any films associated with the movie mogul.

Earlier this year, Fisher, who played Cyborg in the 2017 DC Comics movie adaptation alongside Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, and Henry Cavill, accused director Joss Whedon, who was drafted in to complete the movie after Zack Snyder had to exit over a family tragedy, of "gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable" behaviour on the set, and WarnerMedia subsequently conducted an investigation into the allegations.

On Wednesday, he took aim at DC Films President Hamada in a Twitter post.

"Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler. He lies, and WB PR’s failed Sept. 4th hit-piece, sought to undermine the very real issues of the Justice League investigation. I will not participate in any production associated with him. A>E (Accountability>Entertainment)," he wrote.

While he is now president at DC Films, Hamada was actually an executive at New Line while Justice League was being made. He also had no involvement in the reshoot, when Fisher and Whedon worked together.

Following their misconduct investigation into Whedon, Geoff Johns, and Jon Berg, producers of the 2017 flick, Warner Bros. stated that it had been concluded and "remedial action was taken". They gave no further details about this action.

After the result, Fisher cautiously tweeted: "There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found. Thank you all for your support and encouragement on this journey. We are on our way."