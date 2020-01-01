Lucy Hale stunned by speed of Pretty Little Liars reboot

Lucy Hale was surprised by the speed at which a Pretty Little Liars reboot has been picked up.

The actress starred as Aria Montgomery in the much-loved teen TV show from 2010 to 2017, when it ended after seven seasons.

The show has now been snapped up for a reboot at HBO Max, but Lucy admitted she was stunned by how quickly a new trip to Rosewood has been planned.

Asked for her feelings on the reboot, Lucy said: "I'm like, 'Whoa, already they're doing this!'"

However, she was quick to add that she is "supportive" of everyone involved in the new show.

"Look I'm supportive of all of everyone, I think it's great that this'll give people an opportunity to create a career," she smiled during the interview with Billboard. "I mean, the show was big. And I don't know what they're going to do with it exactly but I think it's gonna be all new characters, just sort of the same premise."

And when it comes to whether or not she'll ever make a cameo in the reboot, Lucy insisted that while she's "curious", she doesn't "know enough about it" to sign up.

"I think it's going to be a lot edgier, a lot sexier, and I'm like, 'Ooh. Why didn't they do that with our version of it?' But that's OK," she laughed.