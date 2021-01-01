Chris Pine praises Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins for emotional Wonder Woman 1984 scene

Chris Pine has credited his Wonder Woman 1984 co-star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins for how they developed an action-driven, emotional moment in the superhero film.

Speaking to Collider, Pine, who plays Captain Steve Trevor, the love interest to Gadot's titular character in the flick, dropped some spoilers about a sequence in the movie where the lovers must part while Washington DC descends into chaos.

"We shot that (scene) that day when we did part of that huge, weeklong sequence running down Pennsylvania Avenue, and (Gadot) running down and then her lassoing up," he recalled.

Expressing his admiration for Gadot's work ethic, Pine noted: "It's a really hard scene to do, especially when there's a lot of other action and stuff to do in the rest of the day, and certainly really emotional for her."

Pine also praised Jenkins for her steady encouragement of the actors.

"Patty's just very good about making sure we have the space to really figure out the scene and make it authentic, and then really pushing us as actors to get there, and not accepting anything less than absolute truth," he gushed, adding: "It really was a credit to Gal for being so emotionally open and Patty for being such a stickler."

Wonder Woman 1984 was released to select theatres on December 25 and is also streaming on HBO Max.