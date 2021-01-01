Kim Kardashian's son cuts his own hair

Kim Kardashian's five-year-old son Saint rang in 2021 with a new hair cut after trimming his own locks with a pair of safety scissors.

Kim and husband Kanye West's second child chopped off a chunk of curls near his centre parting line on New Year's Eve, and Kim took to Instagram to document the style change.

She posted one image of Saint covering his nose with a toy, with the shorter tresses hanging over his forehead, while a second shot featured a small pile of hair and the red-handled scissors he had used to give himself a trim.

Luckily, Kim didn't appear to be too mad at the mishap, noting on the snap of her boy, "Still looks cute tho (sic)."

She and Kanye are also parents to daughters North, seven, and two-year-old Chicago, and youngest son Psalm, 19 months.