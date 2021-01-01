Alexander Wang blasts 'fabricated' sexual assault allegations

Alexander Wang has vehemently denied allegations of sexual abuse.

Top fashion designer came under fire last week after a number of accusers, who have mostly concealed their identities, went public with their claims via social media, prompting officials behind the S**t Model Mgmt Instagram page to call out Wang online.

The post, which went viral, read: "Alexander Wang is an alleged sexual predator, many male models and trans models have come out and spoken about the alleged sexual abuse that Alexander Wang has inflicted upon them.

It urged: "It is important to show your support to these victims by unfollowing Alexander Wang and boycotting his clothing line."

A week after the scandal hit headlines, Wang has now addressed claims suggesting he would make unwanted sexual advances to models who were given water laced with ecstasy, insisting there is no truth to the accusations.

He tackled the controversy in a note emailed to employees at his namesake label on Monday, expressing his gratitude for their continued support as he fights to clear his name.

In the statement, obtained by the New York Post's Page Six, Wang wrote: "Firstly, I'd like to take the opportunity to connect directly with the people who have helped me grow this brand into what it is today and address the recent false, fabricated and mostly anonymous accusations against me."

He went on: "I have always been active in my social life, frequently attending various industry gatherings, parties and concerts where drugs and alcohol were present... but contrary to what has been said, I have never taken advantage of others in a sexual manner or forced anything on anyone without consent."

He then claimed: "I also have never abused my status or fame for my own benefit," fuming: "These baseless allegations were started on social media by sites which repeatedly disregarded the value and importance of evidence or fact checking."

Wang added it was his priority to "prove these accusations are untrue" and argued they are "fueled by solely opportunistic motives".