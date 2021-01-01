Jonathan Rhys Meyers formally charged with DUI

Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers has been formally charged with a DUI following an arrest in November.

Officials representing the Los Angeles County District Attorney have confirmed prosecutors filed the case against the 43-year-old star on 30 December. He is facing one count of driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 per cent or more.

He is due in court on 25 February.

The Tudors actor Jonathan was arrested after failing a field sobriety test following a minor car accident in Malibu, California on 8 November.

The troubled Irish star has a long history of alcohol problems and checked in to rehab several times.

In 2018, he told The Guardian: "I usually spend eight, nine, 10 months sober, then I'll spend a day relapsing and I get disappointed. But it never lasts too long. I get back up and try again."

That year, he was also detained after getting into a domestic dispute with his wife Mara Lane onboard an American Airlines flight.

"When my wife found that I'd ordered a drink, she got very, very angry with me because I shouldn't drink," he explained to Larry King about the incident. "It doesn't suit me and I had been sober for a long time."